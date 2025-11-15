SEREMBAN, Nov 15 — A freak storm wreaked havoc in Taman Nusari Bayu, Sendayan yesterday evening, damaging several homes.

Muhammad Sallehin Mohd Din, 44, who has lived in Taman Nusari Bayu 2 since 2011, described the storm as a haunting repeat of a similar event that occurred between 2014 and 2016.

The civil servant said the incident resulted in losses of almost RM10,000, including damage to the ceiling.

“The incident happened around 3 pm, and my daughter, who was at home, called to tell me the front roof (awning) had been blown off. She immediately took shelter at a neighbour’s house,” he told reporters.

Muhammad Sallehin said several electrical items in his home, including fans, were damaged by water after parts of the tiled roof were found to be leaking.

Pensioner Rusli Ahmad, 69, said the storm struck in a flash, damaging the roof of his house in Taman Nusari Aman 1A.

He said that although he had experienced a similar storm before, the damage this time was worse, with losses reaching almost RM10,000.

Meanwhile, Seremban district officer Mohamad Najib Mustafa said the storm affected 11 houses in Taman Nusari Bayu 1, Taman Nusari Bayu 2, and Taman Nusari Aman 1A.

He said most of the roofs over the living room, bedroom, and kitchen were torn off or broken, while parts of the ceiling suffered damage from leaks during the heavy rain.

Mohamad Najib added the state government would help repair the damaged houses, with expenses estimated at over RM30,000. — Bernama