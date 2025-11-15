KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the active role of United States President Donald Trump in helping Thailand and Cambodia reach a lasting solution to their border issues.

Anwar said he had discussed the latest developments on the border issue between the two neighbouring countries with Trump yesterday, and expressed the readiness of Thailand and Cambodia to continue to choose dialogue and diplomatic efforts as a viable solution.

“I stress that both countries have withdrawn their troops from the border, in line with the approach agreed upon under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement Framework.

“Therefore, I welcome the active role of President Trump who has also contacted the rime ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to ensure that any differences are dealt with in an orderly manner, to ensure regional stability and harmony,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

International media reported on Monday that the Chief of the Thai Armed Forces announced the suspension of all agreements with Cambodia following the explosion of landmines on the border, further escalating tensions after the July clash.

Four Thai soldiers were reported injured after a PMN-2 landmine exploded during a patrol in Sisaket province, with one losing his right leg.

The Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet, witnessed by Anwar and Trump, on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit. — Bernama