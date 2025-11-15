KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the willingness and assurances by Cambodia and Thailand to pursue dialogue and diplomatic efforts to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord and restoration of peace, security and stability in their border areas.

Anwar, in a Facebook post, welcomed the commitment of Cambodia and Thailand to ensure the removal of heavy and destructive weapons and equipment, as well as coordinate and implement humanitarian de-mining in the border areas in a timely and expeditious manner.

“I further welcome the assurances of both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to avoid any further actions that are deemed provocative, and take further action to promote mutual confidence and trust towards advancing the restoration of productive bilateral relations between the two countries,” he said.

At the same time, he also appreciated the proactive role and constructive engagement by United States President Donald Trump in promoting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing situation.

International media reported on Monday that the Chief of the Thai Armed Forces announced the suspension of all agreements with Cambodia following the explosion of landmines on the border, further escalating tensions after the July clash between the neighbours.

Four Thai soldiers were reported injured after a PMN-2 landmine exploded during a patrol in Sisaket province, with one losing his right leg.

The Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement was signed by Anutin and Hun Manet, witnessed by Anwar and Trump, on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit, last month. — Bernama