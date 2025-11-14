SHAH ALAM, Nov 14 — Police confirmed that three individuals, including a teenager, have been arrested to assist in the investigation into a shooting case at a petrol station around the Bukit Tinggi area in Klang last Friday (November 7).

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the three individuals are aged between 19 and 35.

“The arrests were made around Klang, with all of them now in remand until November 17,” he told a media conference on the disposal of drugs case items here today.

Regarding claims that the case may be linked to secret society involvement, Shazeli said police are currently conducting their investigations from all aspects, and not just focusing on that angle.

“In terms of investigation, we need to look at it from numerous aspects based on the deceased’s (victim’s) background,” he said without elaborating due to the sensitivity of the case.

On Tuesday (November 11), Shazeli was reported to have said that the victim of the shooting incident was a wanted individual under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) and that the 34-year-old also had several prior criminal records.

Shazeli had earlier said that in the incident, which occurred at around 11pm, a suspect reportedly fired several shots at the front of a car, fatally striking the victim, who was unemployed, seated inside. — Bernama