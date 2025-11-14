KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — Police have identified several “hotspots” expected to see heightened political activity and possible provocations, requiring special attention as Sabah heads into its 17th state election, beginning with tomorrow’s nomination of candidates.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said preliminary assessments found several locations around Kota Kinabalu and Sabah’s east coast classified as high-risk based on historical records, voter density, geopolitical factors and the involvement of certain groups, including active NGOs.

“We are not only looking at the political aspects, but also keeping an eye on areas with active association or non-governmental organisation movements,” said Mohd Khalid.

He said nearly 9,300 police personnel have been deployed throughout the state to ensure a smooth election, including 4,300 officers who will be on duty specifically for Nomination Day tomorrow across 25 nomination centres.

“This operation involves various units including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) and special control units.

“We want to ensure that the election process proceeds in an orderly manner before, during and after polling. Based on analysis, at least 15 areas have been identified as requiring close monitoring,” he said.

He said this during a briefing with PDRM personnel ahead of the Sabah state election at the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters (IPD) today.

Mohd Khalid said police remain committed to monitoring all political developments throughout the election and will act immediately on any risks that may disrupt public order.

“Monitoring teams will be mobilised continuously in critical locations and public hotspots.

“Sabah has enjoyed long-standing peace and we want that to continue,” he said.

He added that security monitoring will be carried out from the first day of campaigning until after the results are announced, including traffic flow management in hotspot areas to prevent congestion.

“Inspections will be conducted at several locations on the East Coast, such as Tawau, as final preparations ahead of Nomination Day.

“Units like the Light Strike Force (LSF) and the Public Order Riot Unit (PORU) are also on standby should their assistance be required,” he said.

In addition, he confirmed that 1,200 officers from Sarawak are prepared to be mobilised to Sabah based on current needs and risk assessments by the Sabah Contingent Police.

Mohd Khalid also advised party supporters and the public to comply with security personnel’s instructions to ensure the election process runs smoothly.

“Preparations have also taken into account the northeast monsoon, expected to arrive soon, which requires additional logistics and readiness.

“I remind all parties, supporters and NGOs to avoid provocations and racial statements. The peace in Sabah must be safeguarded for the wellbeing of the people,” he said.