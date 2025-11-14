KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — As of yesterday, the Election Commission (EC) has recorded the sale of 3,334 nomination forms for the 17th Sabah State Election.

The EC said in a statement that 2,414 sets of forms were sold through the Sabah State Election Office (PPN), while another 920 sets were sold through the returning officers’ (RO) offices.

Nomination day for the state polls, comprising 73 seats, will take place tomorrow, with early voting on November 25 and polling day on November 29.

According to statistics from the EC, there are 1,784,843 registered voters eligible to cast their ballots in this election.

They comprise 1,760,417 ­ordinary voters, 11,697 military personnel and their spouses, as well as 12,729 police personnel and their spouses.

As of 8pm yesterday, PKR had announced 10 candidates and DAP (seven), all of whom will contest under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket.

Barisan Nasional (BN), comprising Umno, MCA, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), will contest 45 seats.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has also announced that it will contest 55 seats, with candidates from Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat).

Parti Warisan (Warisan), Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS), and Parti Impian Sabah have each announced that they will contest all 73 seats, while Perikatan Nasional (PN) will contest 41. Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) have each announced that they will contest 40 seats.

Meanwhile, Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri will field 26 candidates, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) will contest six seats, and 17 Independent candidates running under the banner of the “Gelombang Hitam” (Black Wave) movement will also contest the state polls. — Bernama