KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — A total of 325 potential candidates for the Sabah state polls have paid their election deposit of RM5,000 each so far.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun confirmed this to the media when visiting Dewan Sri Putatan near here, which will be the nomination centre tomorrow for those contesting in Tanjung Aru, Tanjung Keramat, and Petagas.

“This means that almost certainly more than 300 individuals have expressed their intention to contest,” he said.

As of today, he said the EC has sold over 3,400 nomination forms.

“I do not have the exact figure, but it is more than 3,400 forms that have been sold at all our offices, through the ROs (returning officers), as well as at the headquarters,” he said.

Ramlan pledged that the EC is ready to receive the potentially large number of candidates arriving within the one-hour nomination period for the 73 state seats.

“We are open from 9am to 10am. Therefore, we ask all prospective candidates to arrive within that timeframe. As for processing the forms, we have no limit, we will complete the processing until all forms submitted to us are fully processed.

“What is important is that the candidates arrive between 9am and 10am. We will register their attendance, and the process will continue until it is completed,” he explained.

He said all nomination centres have been set up in all of Sabah’s 25 parliamentary constituencies and all of them are complete with logistical facilities, including internet accessibility and security arrangements.

“So there are no problems, no issues — all candidates can go to their respective nomination centres without any concern.”

Ramlan said over the past few days he has inspected several nomination centres — in Kudat, Tenom, and Sipitang — and he has also received updates from all the ROs.

He said the EC has also been in contact with all ROs at each nomination centre and all of them have been fully trained to ensure the entire process runs smoothly.

“We pray together that the process tomorrow will proceed in the best possible manner,” he said.

“We hope all parties will give their fullest cooperation to the EC and to the security forces. We also hope that everyone will avoid any form of provocation and so forth. What matters most is that the entire process can run smoothly and properly.”

On whether candidates from the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) will be affected by the anti-hopping law as the party contested under Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner in the last election, he replied that the EC is not the body that can determine whether such provisions apply or whether a vacancy has occurred.

“We will wait for the decision from the Speaker if it involves a member of Parliament. We will wait for further information. For now, we are not in a position to determine their status,” he added. — The Borneo Post