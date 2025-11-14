GEORGE TOWN, Nov 14 — The Penang government is in the process of nominating Kampung Melayu in Air Itam as a heritage site under the National Heritage Act 2005 (Act 645), the state legislative assembly heard today.

State exco for tourism and creative economy Wong Hon Wai (Paya Terubong) said the state is now in the process of obtaining agreements from stakeholders and local authorities before the national heritage department move forward with the formal gazettement process.

“This step reflects the state’s continuous commitment in preserving and protecting heritage sites including traditional villages as part of the state’s culture and history,” he said.

He said this in his reply to an oral question by Telok Bahang assemblyman Muhamad Karim (Bersatu) on how many areas or villages in Penang that have been gazetted as heritage villages or heritage zones.

When Muhamad Kasim asked a supplementary question on the criteria for heritage listing, Wong said the site must not only possess historical significance but must also remain inhabited and socially active.

“A place needs to have history before it can be considered heritage,” he said.

He said the site must still be occupied with residents who continue social, artistic and community activities.

“An empty area cannot qualify,” he said.

Wong cited the Makam Sheikh Omar in Kampung Melayu as the main reason for its nomination.

He said the monument is important as it was one of the earliest sources on the spread of Islam in Penang.

“Sheikh Omar was also the first mufti of Penang,” he said.

He added that heritage sites must carry universal value, combining historical legacy, community life and cultural activity.

He said the national heritage department has strict criteria for listing any site as applicants must submit a detailed nomination form containing all required historical and community information.

“This must be fulfilled before the department can consider a site for heritage status,” he said.