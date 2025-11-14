KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Talks on the Malaysia-European Union Free Trade Agreement (MEUFTA) are starting soon once all members of the European Union’s negotiation team arrive in Malaysia, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said the resumption of MEUFTA negotiations, which stalled in 2012, signals that both parties share a belief in open, rules-based trade as a driver of prosperity and high-quality job creation.

“Once concluded, this agreement will deepen industrial linkages, strengthen supply chains, and foster a resilient, mutually beneficial partnership between Malaysia and France,” he said during the Malaysia-France Gala Night dinner organised by the Malaysian French Chamber of Commerce and Industry last night.

According to Tengku Zafrul, 149 projects with French companies have been implemented in Malaysia as of June 2025, amounting to RM6.3 billion and creating over 12,000 jobs.

He noted that France is Malaysia’s fourth-largest investor and also its fourth-largest trading partner. French companies’ investment in Malaysia is not just capital; it speaks to confidence in collaboration and a shared ambition.

“We want to push for advanced manufacturing, energy transition, and digital industries, while at the same time attracting quality investments.

“So to that end, we value French expertise in aerospace, energy, and technology and welcome deeper collaboration in green manufacturing, clean technologies, and industrial innovation,” he added. — Bernama