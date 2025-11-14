SEREMBAN, Nov 14 — Malaysia is ready to hold talks between Thailand and Cambodia to preserve the ceasefire that has been signed between the two countries, following renewed frictions at their border.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the talk is expected to be held soon, after a discussion with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Malaysia stands ready to facilitate both parties to arrive at a peaceful solution.

“If possible, to be held in Malaysia because between the two countries, they have lost confidence, they have lost trust in each other.

“They have contacted us. Cambodia has requested for the talk to be held in Kuala Lumpur and similarly with Thailand, who has requested that we continue with our effort to preserve the ceasefire. We regret and are saddened by the matter.

“This is because following the Kuala Lumpur peace accord signed by the leaders of both Cambodia and Thailand during the recent 47th Asean Summit, they appeared to be in a joyful mood. But now there’s been some hostilities at the border,” he said.

Mohamad spoke to reporters after handing over Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (the Malaysian Certificate of Education-SPM) 2025 examination kits and laptops to some 1,000 students of institutions of higher learning in the Rembau parliamentary seat here, yesterday.

According to Mohamad, Thailand has suspended the ceasefire agreement after several of its army personnel on patrol at the border were injured after stepping on landmines that it claimed were laid by Cambodia.

“But the Asean observer teams in Thailand and Cambodia have reported that they were new landmines.. I just got off the phone with the Thai Foreign Minister. My hope is for both sides to calm down and to continue the peace talk,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also Rembau member of parliament, said the Asean Observer Teams (AOT) are not positioned at the border. Nevertheless, they are constantly observing and reporting on the developments in the area to concerned parties.

The peace accord was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, on October 26 on the sidelines of the summit, witnessed by Anwar as Asean Chair and United States President Donald Trump. — Bernama