PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif will end her tenure as Kuala Lumpur Mayor on November 14 and begin her duty as Petronas Property Advisor on November 17.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said in a statement yesterday that the decision was made to enable her to contribute her expertise at the government-linked company (GLC), which is set to spearhead the development of a new landmark project in Kuala Lumpur.

Petronas, in a separate statement, also confirmed the appointment.

Shamsul Azri said Maimunah’s tenure as Kuala Lumpur Mayor was shortened after His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, consented to set a new term from August 15, 2024, to November 14, 2025.

“The decision took into account service needs and Datuk Seri Maimunah’s extensive expertise in urban planning based on sustainable development, in line with her international experience when heading the UN-Habitat as executive director.

“The government is confident that this new appointment will allow her to continue contributing strategic leadership to the country through national-interest projects,” he said.

Shamsul Azri said that throughout her tenure in heading the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Maimunah recorded numerous significant achievements, including strengthening governance and improving DBKL’s service delivery efficiency through integrity-based and effective organisational management.

As a result of her transformative leadership, DBKL successfully emerged from deficit positions, recording a current surplus of RM27.6 million in 2024, compared to a deficit of RM75.3 million in 2023 and RM283 million in 2022.

This achievement, according to him, reflected the successful implementation of financial improvement measures and prudent, efficient and strategic expenditure management.

“In addition, Datuk Seri Maimunah also managed to put DBKL on the international stage through various initiatives to internationalise Kuala Lumpur, including strategic collaboration with Uniceff under the Cash Plus Programme and Child-Friendly City Initiatives.

“She also played a crucial role in organising the Asean Sustainable Urbanisation Forum, Asean Governors and Mayors Forum, as well as the Meeting of Governors and Mayors of Asean Capital Cities in conjunction with Malaysia’s 2025 Asean Chairmanship,” he said.

Shamsul Azri said that Maimunah’s efforts in empowering the green and sustainable city agenda were also evident through her commitment to making Kuala Lumpur a zero-carbon, livable and climate-resilient city.

Among the initiatives she headed were the Zero Waste Initiative, Green Loop and the Urban Climate Resilience Programme (UCRP), all of which reflect a comprehensive approach to building the cities of the future.

Maimunah’s leadership has also been recognised through various prestigious national and internatioal awards, including the Public Relations and Communication Association of Malaysia (PCRA) Leadership Award 2024, Nona Superwoman Award 2024, the Best Local Authority Leadership Excellence Award (City category) 2025 in conjunction with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government Award.

She also received the “Women of the Decade” recognition from the Women Economic Forum and recipient of the Leadership Award 2025 from Fira de Barcelona at the World Smart City Expo 2025.

Shamsul Azri said the government believes that Maimunah’s experience and outstanding leadership will enable her to ensure the Kuala Lumpur landmark project can be successfully realised, and in line with the Madani aspirations for the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

He also expressed the government’s highest appreciation for her services, dedication and leadership legacy that she has demonstrated throughout her tenure as Kuala Lumpur Mayor. — Bernama