SEPANG, Nov 14 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the reliability of the Aerotrain system at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), stressing that its comprehensive action plan (CAP) is designed to resolve all previously identified issues ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

MAHB managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the CAP is aimed at fully addressing the technical problems encountered since the Aerotrain resumed operations in July this year.

“The CAP will thoroughly address all the issues we faced earlier, to ensure safety and reliability.

“We are very mindful of Visit Malaysia 2026. Despite the incidents, passenger flow has remained smooth and, according to our records, no one has missed their flights,” he told a media briefing here today.

Mohd Izani also clarified that although 19 reportable incidents were logged with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), only four resulted in actual service halts, while the remaining cases were minor system glitches that did not affect passenger flow.

“Let me clarify once and for all. The 19 (glitches), whether minor or major, that we are obligated to report to APAD... the four (incidents) I mentioned are the ones that caused train halts. The rest are minor issues such as system errors that required recalibration.

Mohd Izani said the four incidents that caused halts to the train are one incident each in July and September, while two incidents were reported in October.

“That is why we are implementing the CAP to ensure that these do not recur. We identified the reasons and are addressing them within this timeline,” he said.

On October 13, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah was reported as saying that the Aerotrain at KLIA Terminal 1 experienced 19 incidents between July 2 and Sept 30, due to various issues, including signalling problems and human-related incidents, such as passengers forcing open the train doors.

Since resuming operations on July 1, the Aerotrain system at KLIA has served about seven million passengers and completed over 53,000 return trips, recording an operational service availability (OSA) of 98.41 per cent.

Under the CAP, Aerotrain services will be suspended nightly from 9 pm to 7 am starting tomorrow (November 15) to allow for in-depth inspections, system testing and trial operations.

During this period, full shuttle bus services will be deployed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity between the main terminal and the satellite buildings, while more flight departures and arrivals will take place at the main terminal building, to reduce the need for transfers. — Bernama