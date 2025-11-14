KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — A law firm representing Christina Carolina Gerarda Johanna Verstappen, mother of late Dutch model Ivana Smit, has issued a 48 hour notice demanding the government pay RM1.1 million in damages.

The notice follows the High Court’s decision on November 13 to dismiss the defendants’ application to stay enforcement of a July 29 judgment.

The firm, in a statement issued today, said the court had ordered the damages to be paid immediately into its stakeholder account, stressing that the July 29 order must be complied with without compromise.

The firm said no confirmation, response or proof of payment had been received, describing the non‑payment as a clear form of non‑compliance that could amount to contempt of court.

It warned that failure to pay within 48 hours would result in legal action, including possible contempt proceedings.

The case involves Verstappen as plaintiff and the Inspector-General of Police, ASP Faizal Abdullah, the home minister and the Malaysian government as defendants.

The July judgment at the Kuala Lumpur High Court awarded RM1.1 million in damages to the plaintiff, comprising RM500,000 in general damages and RM600,000 in aggravated and exemplary damages. The court also directed the government to pay RM8,000 in legal costs.

The damages were awarded after the court found both the government and police liable for failing to conduct a proper investigation into the death of Verstappen’s daughter, Dutch model Ivana Smit, who was 18 when she was found dead at CapSquare Residence on December 7, 2017, after falling from a 20th-floor unit.

An inquest in 2018 ruled her death a “misadventure”, but the High Court later determined it was caused by “persons known or unknown.”

The government had sought to stay execution of the judgment pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal, but Justice Roz Mawar Rozain rejected the bid on November 13, ordering the government to deposit the sum, along with accrued interest, into a trust account by today.

Lawyer SN Nair represented Smit’s family, while senior federal counsel Siti Aishah Ramlan appeared for the government.