LANGKAWI, Nov 14 — The death toll in the boat capsize incident at the Malaysia-Thailand border waters off Langkawi rose to 28 people with the discovery of two more bodies today.

The director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for Kedah and Perlis, First Admiral (Maritime) Romli Mustafa, said they received a report from a local fisherman at about 9.39 am about the discovery of a girl’s body about 5.8 nautical miles from Pulau Cupu.

“A Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) boat went to the scene to take the body to the MMEA Jetty and handed it over to the police.

“At 4.31pm, we received a complaint from the public regarding the discovery of a man’s body on Pulau Beras Basah. A boat from the Civil Defence Force (APM) was sent to pick up the body, which was then handed over to the police,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said that, as of 6pm yesterday, the death toll stands at 28 — 14 men, nine women, two boys and three girls.

“Meanwhile, of the 14 people rescued, 12 were men and two women. Today’s operation was suspended at 7 pm and will resume tomorrow at 7.30 am.

“The MMEA and other agencies will intensify search operations to look for the remaining missing victims. The public can channel information by calling 04-9662750 or the 999 hotline,” he said. — Bernama