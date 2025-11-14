KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — The Election Commission (EC) today denied claims circulating on social media that candidates are required to undergo income tax checks with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) to qualify for nomination in the 17th Sabah State Election (PRN).

In a post on its official Facebook page, the EC said the information, which has been spreading via the WhatsApp application, is false.

“The information is not true. Please take note,” the post read.

The EC has set November 29 as polling day for the 17th Sabah PRN, with nomination on November 15 and early voting on November 25. — Bernama