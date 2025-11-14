KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The Selangor Immigration Department has uncovered a tactic used by foreign nationals who use new passports with no stamps or endorsements to conceal their overstaying status in Malaysia.

Its director, Khairrul Aminus Kamaruddin, said inspections revealed that three ‘blank’ passports issued by foreign embassies in Kuala Lumpur were believed to have been used to cover the holders’ previous immigration records.

“Checks found that these foreigners either claimed to have lost their old passports or said they had expired, and subsequently applied for new ones here.

“If they were staying in Malaysia legally, they should have transferred the endorsements from their old passports to the new ones. However, some who renewed their passports as early as 2023 failed to do so,” he said.

Khairrul Aminus, who joined an enforcement operation at Pelangi Damansara, Petaling Jaya, last night, said such attempts violated Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as the individuals did not possess valid work passes despite holding passports.

He also urged overstaying foreigners to surrender voluntarily under the ongoing Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0.

“Through this programme, overstayers can go to any Immigration office in Selangor: Shah Alam, Kelana Jaya, Port Klang or Kajang and return home without being detained,” he said.

The operation, which began at 10 pm, inspected 200 foreigners from Myanmar, Nepal, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea, who were mainly working in the services sector such as domestic helpers and restaurant assistants.

Those suspected of committing immigration offences, including overstaying, entering without a valid pass and violating permit conditions, were detained and taken to the Selangor Immigration Headquarters in Shah Alam for further investigation. — Bernama