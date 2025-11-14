KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — Rousing, fresh and undeniably catchy. That’s the vibe of the campaign songs rolled out by contesting parties in the 17th Sabah State Election, each blending its own musical style to deliver political messages with flair.

Beyond entertainment, the fusion of modern beats and traditional elements has become a creative tool to win voters’ hearts and signal each party’s commitment to developing the Land Below the Wind.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) is among the first to unveil its official campaign song, Sabah Pilih Madani Bah! composed by Panji Yahya with lyrics by Yusof Ebram.

The song opens with a soulful Dusun verse sung by a female vocalist, setting a tone of love for Sabah and unity. The chorus then shifts to an energetic, youthful rap rhythm:

Aiso no kito tanak Sabah, tokou do rinding, tokou do moginakan,

Pilanduk tokou oh tanah tumpah, Madani jadi harapan.

Sabah Pilih Madani bah, untuk masa depan kita semua,

Bersih, adil, tiada tipu daya, boleh bah kalau kau sama-sama.

The mix of modern and traditional sounds turns the song into more than a campaign anthem as it symbolises PH’s effort to connect with voters through a refreshed, reform-driven Madani message.

GRS, on the other hand, champions unity and Sabahan pride with Kita Jaga Sabah by composer Anas Amdan.

The track blends contemporary and traditional styles and features big names like Stacy, alongside Elica Paujin, Dabra Sia, Feroq Jayfiena, Miba, Anip and NvUeL, reflecting broad generational involvement.

Apart from its highly patriotic lyrics, the song also weaves in poetic Dusun lines.

Kita jaga Sabah, dari laut biru hingga ke puncak Kinabalu,

Kita jaga Sabah, kita bangkit ayuh bangkit.

Hiti oku poingkakad, id lamin tokou,

Lamin doid noponu’ do sinding olundu, mantad minamang.

Through these verses, GRS underscores that Sabah’s progress must grow from the strength and unity of its people.

On another stage, Warisan introduces its own high-energy anthem, Selamatkan Sabah by DAJ, carrying a clear message to save Sabah:

Sabah milik kita dan anak cucu yang akan datang,

Jangan tunduk, jangan takut,

Selamatkan Sabah sebelum semuanya terlambat hilang.

Nomination day for the state election, which features 73 state seats, is tomorrow. Early voting is on November 25 and polling day on November 29.

According to the Election Commission, 1,784,843 electors are eligible to cast their ballots, including 1,760,417 regular electors, 11,697 military personnel and spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and spouses.

As of 8pm yesterday, PKR has announced 10 candidates and DAP seven, all under the Pakatan Harapan banner. Barisan Nasional fields candidates in 45 seats, while GRS will contest 55 through its component parties.

Warisan, PPRS and Parti Impian Sabah will contest all 73 seats. Perikatan Nasional will field candidates in 41, while STAR and KDM will contest 40 each. Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (26), SAPP (six), and 17 independent candidates under the “Black Wave” banner will also enter the race. — Bernama