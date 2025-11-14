KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The federal government is not appealing the issue of Sabah’s 40 per cent special grant entitlement, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) said today.

In a statement, the AGC said it filed a notice of appeal at the Kota Kinabalu High Court yesterday only against parts of the court’s decision, specifically matters involving alleged errors in the judge’s written grounds.

The chambers said the judge’s reasoning had, among other things, claimed that the federal and state governments had abused their powers and violated constitutional obligations.

The AGC stressed that this appeal does not relate to the issue of Sabah’s 40 per cent special grant.

“The federal government is not appealing the issue of the Sabah Special Grant based on the 40 per cent rate and will continue negotiations with the Sabah state government as soon as possible,” it said.

The AGC added that discussions with the Sabah government would resume soon.