PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today said the government is still reviewing several matters related to the disputed demolition of homes in Kampung Jalan Papan, Selangor, following appeals from residents who fear they will be displaced by a redevelopment project.

He said the issue had been raised previously but had yet to be discussed in depth.

“At present, several aspects are still under review by the Cabinet.

“However, as the case involves state-level land matters, it requires further careful consideration,” he told reporters at the ministry’s weekly press conference here today.

Fahmi said the government understood that the land in question is privately owned and that a court decision is currently being enforced by the relevant parties.

He added that several ministers had urged for the matter to be handled in a more orderly manner to prevent it from escalating into a prolonged dispute.

“Should there be a way for the federal government to assist in managing or resolving the issue, it will be discussed with the Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari,” he said.

On October 23, the Selangor government said only unoccupied houses and commercial premises would be subject to demolition.

However, just four days later, residents received fresh notices instructing them to vacate their homes, prompting villagers to petition Amirudin directly for intervention.

Former Klang MP Charles Santiago, along with Parti Sosialis Malaysia, has called on the state to suspend the demolition of the vacant properties, warning that nearly 100 families could be displaced.