KOTA KINABALU, Nov 14 — The Election Commission (EC) says it has no authority to determine whether the decision by the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) to leave Pakatan Harapan (PH) violates the Anti-Party Hopping Act.

EC chairman Ramlan Harun said such a decision falls under the jurisdiction of the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

“In this matter, the EC is not the body that can determine whether such an event has taken place, or whether a vacancy has occurred.

“So, we will wait for the decision from the Speaker if it involves Members of Parliament, and we will await further information. For now, we are unable to determine their status,” he said today.

He was speaking to reporters after inspecting preparations at Dewan Sri Tanjung, Putatan, which will serve as the nomination centre for the Tanjung Keramat, Tanjung Aru and Petagas constituencies in the 17th Sabah State Election.

On November 10, UPKO secretary-general Datuk Nelson W Angang announced that the party had pulled out of PH with immediate effect.

In the 15th General Election, UPKO won the Penampang and Tuaran parliamentary seats under the PH logo.

On August 31, 2022, the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Act 2022 (Act A1663), which prohibits Members of Parliament from switching parties, was presented to the King for royal assent and was gazetted on September 6, 2022. — Bernama