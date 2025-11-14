KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul have given positive feedback and reaffirmed their commitment to finding a peaceful resolution, thereby adhering to the terms agreed upon in the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he had spoken to Hun Manet and Anutin Charnvirakul over the phone to discuss the progress of peace efforts following the latest incident along the border between the two countries.

“I reiterated Malaysia’s stance to see the friendship and ceasefire between the two countries be strengthened, in line with the understanding reached in Kuala Lumpur at the end of last month.

“I also stated Malaysia’s readiness to continue playing the role of a facilitator in paving the path towards peace,” he posted on Facebook last night.

He added that both prime ministers also expressed their appreciation for Malaysia’s stance and the role it has undertaken, not just as the Asean Chair, but also as a regional friend and neighbour committed to peace.

“May both countries continue to show determination and courage to restore stability along their borders for lasting peace in the region and the safety of their people,” he said.

Hun Manet and Anutin Charnvirakul signed the peace accord on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit on October 26, witnessed by Anwar and United States President Donald Trump.

Under the peace accord, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to end hostilities and foster good neighbourly ties with each other. — Bernama