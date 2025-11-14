SEREMBAN, Nov 14 — Police have arrested three individuals, including two Chinese nationals, suspected of involvement in 14 house break-ins in the Klang Valley and Seremban district since August.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said police got their break after arresting a 37-year-old man from China in a car at the City Park area in Seremban 2 on November 8.

He said a Seremban 2 Police Station team made the arrest when acting on a housebreaking report on August 13 at Taman Sri Carcosa, Seremban 2, involving the theft of RM35,000 worth of jewellery and several branded watches.

“Inspection of the vehicle found various tools believed to be used for burglary activities, including metal cutters, screwdrivers, crowbars, clothing, a laptop bag and two mobile phones.

“Following the arrest of the man, the Seremban Criminal Investigation Department (CID) detained two more individuals — a 60-year-old local man and a 64-year-old woman from China — at a residence in Lebuh Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, on November 10,” he said.

He told reporters this at a rank-pinning ceremony and handover of duties for the Seremban district police chief and the Police Family Association (PERKEP) chairman held here today.

Alzafny added that the raid on the residence led to the discovery of 27 branded watches, nine pieces of jewellery, three bank cards, five branded bags, a laptop, RM18,000 in cash and foreign currency.

“With the crippling of this group, Seremban police have solved seven burglary cases in the district and seven cases in Selangor. The suspects have been remanded until November 15 to assist in investigations,” he said.

Anyone with information on these cases is urged to contact the Seremban district police headquarters hotline at 06-6033222.

At today’s ceremony, ACP Azhar Abdul Rahim took over as the new Seremban district police chief, replacing SAC Mohamad Hatta Che Din, who has been transferred to Selangor as state CID chief. — Bernama