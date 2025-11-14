PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — Malaysian mothers married to foreign men can soon breathe a sigh of relief, as the process for granting automatic Malaysian citizenship to their children born abroad is actively underway, with plans to implement this by mid-next year.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this includes the preparation of new registration forms, system updates, and informing all Malaysian diplomatic missions worldwide.

He added that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is in the final stages of reviewing amendments to acts, regulations, and related processes, following Parliament’s approval of a constitutional amendment last year.

“The review will also involve amendments to the Nationality Regulations 1964 and the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama, led by editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Once the review is complete, the amendments will ensure that children of Malaysian mothers married to foreign fathers and born abroad will automatically be granted Malaysian citizenship.

“When this amendment takes effect, Malaysian mothers married to foreign men and residing abroad will be able to register their children’s births at the embassy, and the birth certificates issued will confirm their status as Malaysian citizens,” he said.

On October 17 of last year, the Dewan Rakyat made history by passing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2024 on citizenship with a two-thirds majority.

The amendment, among other changes, ensures that children born abroad to Malaysian mothers married to foreign men will now automatically acquire Malaysian citizenship, a right that was previously only granted if the father was a Malaysian citizen.

This amendment was introduced to strengthen the principles of justice, equality, and transparency in the granting of citizenship, in line with the nation’s current realities and aspiration.

Saifuddin Nasution highlighted that the amendment marks a significant step towards ensuring fairness for Malaysian women married to foreign men and giving birth abroad, in line with the equality principle enshrined in the Constitution.

He also emphasised that this effort is part of the government’s commitment to clearing the backlog of citizenship applications, which had previously exceeded 50,000 cases.

“Out of the more than 50,000 backlogged cases, only around 6,000 remain under review.

“While the remaining number is small, the impact on the lives of citizens is significant. This accomplishment gives me great satisfaction because we know we are doing the right thing,” he said. — Bernama