KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — An animal rights group has called on authorities to take immediate action after a viral video surfaced showing a monkey being abused in Kelantan.

New Straits Times (NST) reported that the footage rshows the monkey chained, slapped multiple times, and struck, causing visible distress.

The Stray Animal Foundation of Malaysia (SAFM) has urged the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) to investigate the case.

“We call on witnesses or anyone with information about this case to come forward to assist with the investigation,” SAFM reportedly told NST.

The foundation reminded the public that animal abuse is a serious offence under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010.

Under Section 86, offenders can face fines of up to RM100,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

SAFM added that it will continue to monitor developments and ensure authorities take firm and swift action to uphold justice for the animal.