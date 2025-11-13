KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several states, including the Klang Valley, effective until 7pm today.

The warning covers Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya, where heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning are expected to hit throughout the evening.

MetMalaysia said the adverse weather may cause flash floods and disrupt outdoor activities and evening commutes in urban areas.

Areas in Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan are also expected to experience similar conditions.

MetMalaysia said the warning is based on signs of thunderstorms producing rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour for over an hour.

The agency reiterated that thunderstorm warnings are short-term alerts, usually valid for up to six hours.