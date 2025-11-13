KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz today said he is ready to assist his successor after his term as senator, and consequently his tenure as minister, ends next month.

Tengku Zafrul, who was appointed to the Dewan Negara in December 2022, said he had conveyed his intention to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It all depends on the prime minister, but I definitely cannot continue to serve as minister. The new minister, or whoever is in charge of Miti, will have to take full charge. What I can do is assist that minister during the transition,” he said at a press conference here.

“I have already engaged the prime minister before this to state my intention to continue assisting. Now we are waiting for his decision. At this moment, there is no decision yet from the prime minister about my role after this,” he added.

When asked if he has any knowledge of who might succeed him, Tengku Zafrul said, “I can be very honest and say no.”

Tengku Zafrul, a former banker, was first appointed as senator in 2020 to join the Cabinet under then prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and has since served in multiple administrations including those of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Anwar Ibrahim.

According to media reports, a Cabinet shake-up is expected in early December and could be one of the most significant since the current government was formed.

Among the names reportedly under consideration are former Umno leader Khairy Jamaluddin, who may return as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, tipped to lead Miti.