KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) today unveiled its four remaining candidates for the 17th Sabah election on November 29.

Sebatik incumbent Datuk Hassan A Gani Pg Amir will defend his seat, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced, while Tamparuli, Bingkor, and Kukusan will be contested by new faces.

University lecturer Bonaventure Boniface from Parti Bersatu Sabah will contest Tamparuli, replacing party deputy president Datuk Jahid Jahim, who is reportedly recovering from health issues.

Jahid, a five-term assemblyman, was among three Sabah Cabinet ministers not re-nominated this election and previously held the Rural Development Ministry portfolio.

In Bingkor, Rafie Robert Tawik will stand in place of his father, Datuk Robert Tawik, who defected from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) after the party announced it would leave GRS to contest independently in early October.

Samsiah Usman will contest Kukusan, representing Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah. She is the party’s Kukusan division chief and replaces incumbent Rina Jainal, who was suspended from her post and membership for three years amid internal party disputes over alleged breaches of party discipline.

With these announcements, GRS now has a full slate of 55 candidates, following the release of 51 names yesterday.