KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Youth chief and Nabawan division head Jordan Jude Ellron has resigned from all his party positions after being denied the chance to contest the seat he had hoped for.

The son of incumbent Sook assemblyman Datuk Ellron Angian announced his decision on social media last night, saying it came after no seats were allocated to STAR Sabah Youth (Wiramuda) members in the upcoming state election.

“Not a single seat was given to the STAR Wiramuda (youth wing) Exco to contest. No young leaders were given a chance — it’s all the old guard,” he said, announcing his resignation as youth chief and Nabawan division chief with immediate effect.

Jordan expressed disappointment that despite earlier assurances he would contest the Tulid seat, the promise was not honoured even after he had purchased campaign materials and prepared his deposit.

“The president had publicly announced my candidacy at Sokid Villa in October and confirmed by the Political Bureau — which includes eight senior party leaders — that I, as the Wiramuda Exco chief, would be a candidate for N.44 Tulid in the upcoming Sabah state election.

“My deputy, Razidin Robert, was also publicly announced twice as the candidate for N.40 Bingkor — first at Sokid Villa, and again during the Kiulu Machinery Launch — and this too was confirmed by the Political Bureau. However, it was never fulfilled,” he said.

Jordan claimed he was alienated by a small group of senior party leaders who were sceptical of his loyalty despite his assurances that he remained committed to the president’s leadership.

“Yet some of these senior figures accused me and my deputy of being traitors within the party.

“The president and his advisers even proposed that I contest in Sook against my father — but given the political circumstances, that would have been suicidal and would strain my personal relationship with him,” he said.

“Some advised me to be patient and wait for the parliamentary elections. But my question is — how would you feel if you planted the seeds, but someone else harvested the fruits? I have no choice but to contest in this state election,” he said.

Jordan said he has decided to contest as an independent candidate in the Tulid district, where he will face STAR’s Datuk Baritus Gungkit @ Evaristus and PKR’s Datin Rufinah Pengeran.

When contacted, STAR president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said Jordan had originally been earmarked for a parliamentary seat, which he had initially agreed to.

“He was actually slotted for Parliament, and he agreed to it. I wanted more young people to go to Parliament,” Jeffrey said. “Unfortunately, some of the young people have no patience.”

He added that Jordan, as Nabawan division head, had demanded to contest in another constituency — Tulid — where the incumbent division head was already fielded as a candidate.

“As president, I have to make a decision. There must be rules and discipline in any organisation, and respect for leadership is part and parcel of a successful one,” he said.

On whether the move could split votes in Tulid, Jeffrey said, “Well, if he truly believes in STAR’s struggle, then he would be the best candidate to represent the rakyat — and to send a message to his own father that he has betrayed the party.”