KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 — Lok Kawi Wildlife Park is mourning the loss of its only remaining Malayan tiger, Si Cacat, who died on Saturday evening after years of battling chronic arthritis.

The elderly male tiger, long cared for by the park’s team, had struggled with mobility and age-related complications that eventually overwhelmed his health.

Park staff described his passing as a deep loss not only because Si Cacat had become a familiar presence to them, but also because it underscores the fragile future of the Malayan tiger in Malaysia.

His death leaves the park without any surviving individuals of the species, heightening concerns over the dwindling numbers of one of the country’s most iconic animals.

The park said it will continue working closely with conservation partners on restoration efforts and public awareness programmes to protect Malaysia’s remaining wild tiger populations. — Daily Express