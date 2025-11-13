KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Semantan Estate (1952) Sdn Bhd has failed in its final attempt to overturn a June 24 Court of Appeal ruling, after the Federal Court unanimously dismissed its appeal, preventing the company from registering the 263.272‑acre “Duta Enclave” land in Kuala Lumpur under its name.

According to The Edge Malaysia, a three-member Federal Court bench ruled that the 26 legal questions raised by Semantan Estate did not meet the threshold for the merits of the appeal to be heard.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim delivered the broad grounds of the decision, while Federal Court judge Datuk Hanipah Farikullah wrote the supporting grounds. The bench also included Court of Appeal judge Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali.

The ruling is among the final decisions for both Hasnah and Hanipah, who are retiring this month.

The appellate court also confirmed that the land title will remain with the government, and the company may only be entitled to compensation based on the land value in 1956.

As earlier reported by Malay Mail, the dispute stems from Semantan Estate’s claim that the government unlawfully acquired the land in 1956; the Federal Court had fixed Nov 13 to rule on the company’s leave application.

The Duta Enclave currently houses government buildings such as the National Hockey Stadium, the Malaysian Institute of Integrity, the National Archives, the Kuala Lumpur Syariah Court, the Inland Revenue Board building, and the Malaysian Anti‑Corruption Commission Academy.

In June 2025, the Court of Appeal directed the High Court to determine the compensation within 90 days while confirming that title registration would not be granted.

The Federal Court’s decision marks a major turning point in the long-running legal tussle that began in 2003, effectively closing the door on Semantan Estate’s claim unless fresh legal grounds emerge.