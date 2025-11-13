KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today confirmed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has established a special investigation team, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), to investigate the disappearances of Amri Che Mat and Raymond Koh, a pastor.

He said this follows court rulings that found the police had previously failed to conduct proper investigations into the matter.

“On November 5, the High Court ruled that the government was responsible for these failures, awarding RM3.3 million in damages to Amri Che Mat’s widow and RM37 million to the Raymond Koh family.

“The court also imposed a penalty of RM10,000 per day until Koh’s whereabouts are disclosed,” he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to a question from Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, who asked about the government’s efforts following the court’s decision on the matter.

Saifuddin Nasution said the ACP-led team will review all prior investigation files, including reports from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and the special task force, and gather new evidence.

He explained that the Attorney General has examined the court’s ruling and considers there to be valid reasons for an appeal, including issues concerning financial obligations.

He emphasised that the decision to pursue an appeal should not be interpreted as the government placing less importance on human life or individual freedoms.

“We are committed to upholding the rule of law, seeking justice, and restoring confidence in the integrity of our institutions,” he said.

He added that authorities are calling on members of the public with relevant information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Amri was reported missing on November 25, 2016, while Koh was reported missing on February 13, 2017. Following these reports, the police opened investigations under Section 365 of the Penal Code, which covers the abduction and wrongful confinement of a person.

In Amri’s case, the police recorded statements from 80 witnesses. One suspect failed to cooperate by not attending a Suhakam inquiry, leading to a warrant for his arrest. He was also blacklisted.

In Koh’s case, the police similarly opened an investigation under Section 365 of the Penal Code, taking statements from 39 witnesses.