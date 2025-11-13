KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 – Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (PKDM) has announced 39 of the 40 candidates it intends to field, including former Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, for the upcoming 17th Sabah state election.

Its deputy president, Datuk Wetrom Bahanda, said about 70 per cent of PKDM’s candidates are new faces, with the remaining 30 per cent made up of young contenders.

Acting president Priscella Peter, the daughter of Datuk Peter Anthony, who is currently serving a jail term for fraud, will defend her father’s former seat of Melalap.

Wetrom is moving from his incumbent seat in Bandau – where his sister Datuk Redonah Bahanda is contesting as the government candidate – to Matunggong. Both constituencies are in the Kota Marudu parliamentary area.

Poon, a two-term assemblyman for Tanjung Papat, left DAP last month and recently joined PKDM. His protégé, Liau Fui Fui, will contest the neighbouring Elopura seat. Both are considered strong contenders.

Liau was the Batu Sapi candidate for DAP in the 2022 general election (GE15)

“This proves that PKDM is a multiracial party – not just representing the Kadazandusun, Murut, and Rungus (KDMR) communities, but all ethnic groups in Sabah. Datuk Frankie’s inclusion will increase support for our party, especially among the Chinese community,” said Wetrom.

He added that PKDM’s candidates include professionals, academics, businesspeople, young leaders such as Priscella Peter, as well as experienced figures.

Priscella, 27, was thrust into politics when it became likely her father would be jailed. She became acting PKDM president in March this year when he began his jail term after exhausting multiple appeals.

Other notable candidates include former PKR division coordinator Chew Kok Woh, who will contest Karamunting. Chew was initially PKR’s candidate but was sidelined in favour of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah’s Datuk George Hiew, the division chief from PH’s partner coalition.

Meanwhile, deputy president Henry Saimpon, a former professional footballer, will contest Kiulu, while popular local entertainer Abu Bakar Ellah will run in Kuamut. The candidate for Kemabong has yet to be announced.

The full list of candidates announced today is:

• Rahim Richard Mazagi (Bengkoka)

• Abd Hamid Kimin (Pitas)

• Jaiping Minsu (Bandau)

• Benson Tuyundo (Tandek)

• Datuk Almudin Kaida (Pintasan)

• John Samud (Tempasuk)

• Josley Taising (Kadamaian)

• Jaesman Jaess Gipin (Pantai Dalit)

• Dr Daim James Lunkapis (Tamparuli)

• Henry Saimpon (Kiulu)

• Nordin Thani (Darau)

• Datuk George Guntarik (Inanam)

• Adelaide Cornelius (Petagas)

• Sugarah@Segarah Miasin (Tanjung Keramat)

• Dr Edwin Bosi (Kapayan)

• Mckery Victor Ninin (Moyog)

• Malik Luman (Limbahau)

• Datuk Mohamad Tamin (Pantai Manis)

• Peter Matinjal (Bongawan)

• Mohamad Arifin Brahim (Klias)

• Abdul Jarih Ukin (Lumadan)

• Sani Miasin (Sindumin)

• Datuk Jattry Abie @ Jeffrey Mohd Ali (Kundasang)

• Datuk Karim Adam (Karanaan)

• Datuk Rusdin @ Musidi Riman (Paginatan)

• Jikol Tagua (Tambunan)

• Niklos Ongoh (Bingkor)

• Peter Paun (Liawan)

• Dr Aisat Ellik Igau Iggau (Tulid)

• Jekerison Kilan @ Kilam (Nabawan)

• Nilis Joseph (Telupid)

• Marx Henry Lim (Labuk)

• Datuk Chew Kok Woh (Karamunting)

• Liau Fui Fui (Elopura)

• Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung (Tanjung Papat)

• Abu Bakar Ellah (Kuamut)

• Ricky Hong Chee Kiong (Sri Tanjong)

• Priscella Peter (Melalap)

• Datuk Wetrom Bahanda (Matunggong)