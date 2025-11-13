GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — The Penang Port Commission (PPC) has strongly denied recent social media claims alleging that ferry services in Penang, particularly the ‘Pulau Duyung’ ferry, are equipped with only three life jackets.

Its chairman, Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin, said the allegation was untrue and could create confusion and public concern about the safety standards of ferry services operated by Penang Port.

He stressed that all ferries operating in Penang are subject to strict safety regulations set by the Marine Department Malaysia (JLM), including passenger certificate monitoring, insurance coverage, maintenance records and vessel inspections.

“Each passenger ferry is equipped with 263 life jackets stored in special cabinets. In the event of an emergency, trained ferry crew members will assist passengers in using the life jackets properly and safely,” he said in a statement today.

He said safety videos are also continuously shown in passenger areas to enhance awareness and provide guidance on ferry safety procedures.

Yeoh said PPC, as the port authority and regulatory body for Penang Port and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (the appointed operator), remains committed to ensuring passenger safety at the highest level.

“PPC will continue to work closely with the Marine Department to ensure all operational aspects comply with established safety standards. The public is also advised not to believe or spread unverified information and to refer to official sources for accurate clarification,” he added. — Bernama