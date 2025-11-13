KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Drivers heading up Jalan Genting Highlands will soon face a vehicle fee, Genting Malaysia Bhd confirmed, in a move to fund maintenance and ensure safety along the steep 24-km private road.

In a statement today, the company said details of the charge, including the implementation date, will be announced once finalised.

The fee is aimed at offsetting the rising costs of maintaining Jalan Genting Highlands and its slopes — expenses the company has borne alone since the 1960s.

Built by Genting Malaysia on challenging mountainous terrain, the road provides access not only to Resorts World Genting but also to other destinations along the Genting Highlands corridor.

“Heavy usage on Jalan Genting Highlands has caused a tremendous amount of wear and tear, and requires constant maintenance to ensure the safety of the road users,” the company said.

Meanwhile, national news agency Bernama reported that, based on the “user pays” principle, Genting Malaysia said the private road charge is the most sustainable way to cover upkeep, repairs, maintenance and other unforeseen incidents.

This ensures the road remains safe for all users, including the wider Genting Highlands community, businesses, millions of tourists, and members of the public from across the country.

The company stressed that this is a private initiative on a private road and land.

“Genting Malaysia takes the responsibility of maintaining the safety of both the roads and the slopes seriously. Working on mountainous terrain is challenging, hazardous and expensive, but it is essential to ensure the safety of the road and the slopes for continuous improvement for all users,” it said, adding that teams are stationed at mid-hill and hilltop 24/7 to respond to emergencies.

Genting Malaysia also highlighted the economic importance of Jalan Genting Highlands.

The road has catalysed the tourism industry, creating opportunities for enterprise and employment, and contributing to a vibrant local economy as well as the Pahang state and national economies.

The existence of the road has enabled other mountainside destinations outside the Genting Malaysia group to emerge, further strengthening the region’s dynamic tourism industry.