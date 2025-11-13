GEORGE TOWN, Nov 13 — E-commerce shoppers in Malaysia saw a hike of 16 per cent this year, with nearly two-thirds of Malaysians now buying online, according to the latest Ipsos Malaysia report on the country’s E-commerce Landscape 2025.

Ipsos found that this growth is driven by purchases of fashion and home care products.

Ipsos Malaysia senior client officer Kuan Sawu Fang said the growth highlights a shift in shopping behaviours due to improved digital connectivity.

“Driven by the widespread expansion of internet access worldwide, online shopping has been experiencing a surge, with global retail e-commerce sales projected to exceed US$4.3 trillion (RM17.8 trillion) by 2025, continuing its upward trend,” she said in a press statement.

“In Malaysia, e-commerce and ICT activities contributed RM451.3 billion, or 23.4 per cent of GDP in 2024, underscoring the sector’s growing importance to the national economy,” she said.

Ipsos also found that about 70 per cent of online shoppers in Malaysia are aged between 18 and 44 years.

Those aged 45 and above have also shown a noticeable 13 per cent growth over the past year.

“The rise across all age groups proves that online shopping has become a shared habit for Malaysians of all ages,” it said.

Shopee continues to dominate the online shopping market — with seven in 10 Malaysians having shopped there in the past six months.

However, TikTok Shop is fast catching up with Shopee with an increase from 35 per cent (out of those who shops online) in 2023 to 52 per cent in 2025.

This is due to TikTok Shop’s strong promotions, wide product range, fast shipping, and dependable product reviews.

TikTok’s popularity is especially strong among Malays in the East Coast and northern regions, where 60 per cent reported recent purchases on the platform.

The report found that now Malaysians prioritise promotions and value when shopping online as delivery systems and reliability of online shopping have improved.

The top five factors for consumers to select an online shopping platform are attractive promotions, variety of products, value for money, user-friendly platform and fast delivery.