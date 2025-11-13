KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Controversial filmmaker and singer Wee Meng Chee, better known as Namewee, 42, will reportedly be released on police bail today.

The Attorney General’s Chambers said the decision was made as there was no solid evidence so far directly linking him to the death of a 31-year-old Taiwanese female influencer, according to a Berita Harian report.

“We have offered police bail. At this stage, there are no indications that he was involved in the victim’s death.

“However, the investigation is still ongoing and actively being pursued by the authorities,” a spokesperson said when contacted.

The AGC also confirmed that further investigation orders have been issued to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to gather more information and complete the investigation papers.

“The investigation is continuing, and instructions for further action have been given to the police,” the spokesperson added.

Namewee, 42, presented himself at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters on 5 November to assist in the probe into the death of the 31-year-old Taiwanese influencer.

He was held for six days under remand, which was later extended by another three days, with the remand due to end today.

The singer was reportedly the last person seen with the victim before her death.

The influencer was found dead in the bathroom of a hotel room along Jalan Conlay here on October 22.