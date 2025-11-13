KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Malaysian rapper Wee Meng Chee, better known as Namewee, has been released today on police bail as investigators await the autopsy report for Taiwanese influencer Hsieh Yu-hsin.

At 3.53pm today, Wee’s lawyer Joshua Tay confirmed to Malay Mail that his client is now out from remand.

Kuala Lumpur police chief CP Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed earlier this afternoon at 2.44pm that Wee would be released, saying investigation papers had been referred to the prosecutor’s office earlier today.

“Namewee will be released on police bail today, November 13, 2025 until November 26, 2025 while waiting for the deceased’s autopsy report to be obtained,” he said in a brief statement.

He added that the papers will be referred back to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) once the autopsy report is available.

Wee’s remand period ends today. Police had earlier obtained a six-day remand on November 5, followed by a three-day extension on November 10.

Under Malaysian law, the remand period can only be extended once, after which the individual must be charged or released.

Yesterday, the AGC reportedly said there were no leads linking Wee to Hsieh’s death, and that he would be released on police bail while investigations continue.

Hsieh, known online as Iris Hsieh or “Nurse Goddess”, was found dead in the bathroom of a hotel along Jalan Conlay on October 22. Her death was reclassified as a murder case on November 4.

Wee had appeared at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters on November 5 to assist with investigations.

Police earlier arrested him on October 22 in a Kuala Lumpur hotel room, where nine pills suspected to be Ecstasy were found.

He was charged two days later with drug possession and use, pleaded not guilty, and was released on bail.

The next mention for the drug cases is on December 18.