PETALING JAYA, Nov 13 — Police arrested a local man just 12 hours after he allegedly tried to run over an officer with his car at a petrol station in Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Klang, an incident that was caught on video and quickly went viral online.

Klang Selatan police chief Assistant Commissioner Ramli Kasa said the 33-year-old suspect was detained around 12.45am today in the vicinity of Bandar Bukit Tinggi following a tip-off.

Checks later revealed that the man had 20 previous criminal convictions and five drug-related records.

Ramli said the incident began on Wednesday evening when a police patrol came across a white Toyota Vios believed to have been involved in a robbery in Subang Jaya.

When the patrolling officers attempted to arrest the driver, the suspect acted aggressively by pushing one of the officers to the ground and tried to flee the scene, he said in a statement.

“At the same time, the suspect’s vehicle hit the fallen police officer and nearly ran over his leg before crashing into another car driven by the police patrol,” he added.

The suspect then fled by driving against traffic on the main road towards Shah Alam before abandoning his vehicle along the roadside on Persiaran Sultan Ibrahim.

Ramli also clarified that initial claims suggesting a firearm was discharged and a bullet casing was found at the scene were untrue.

Instead, he said, the object recovered was a key fragment from a police officer’s waist.

The injured police officer is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang, although the extent of his injuries has yet to be determined.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 and Section 307 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties and attempted murder respectively.