BANGI, Nov 13 — Malaysia must move swiftly to become a regional hub for semiconductors and digital technology amid the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and global digital transformation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 International Higher Education Islamic Studies Convention here today, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, stressed that new technological advancements must be mastered and leveraged for national development and economic growth.

“We cannot lag behind. Malaysia must become a semiconductor hub and rapidly advance in mastering emerging digital technologies and artificial intelligence,” he said.

Anwar urged all stakeholders, including students from the Faculty of Islamic Studies, to explore the field of semiconductors, which offers new opportunities and significant economic benefits.

“There must be a new approach or subject within the Faculty of Islamic Studies. We cannot follow old methods because AI evolves threefold in just one year,” he added.

Anwar also emphasised that the country’s semiconductor policy should be clearly defined, noting that Malaysia’s political stability enables the swift and effective implementation of such policies.

The prime minister had previously highlighted that the nation’s electrical and electronics (E&E) and semiconductor industries require strong international networks, including collaboration with major powers like the United States and China, to ensure sustainable growth.

The 2025 International Higher Education Islamic Studies Convention brings together scholars and academic leaders to uphold knowledge, wisdom, and unity in strengthening Islamic studies in Malaysia.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Izhar Ariff Mohd Kashim. — Bernama