ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 13 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi today tabled the Johor Budget 2026 amounting to RM2.55 billion, the highest in state history.

The Budget was tabled at the Johor state legislative assembly session held at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

Onn Hafiz said the figure is the highest ever recorded in the state’s history signifying a strong fiscal capacity and prudent financial management.

“The Johor Budget 2026 is a surplus Budget based on the principles of trust and the well-being of the people, reflecting the state government’s commitment to balancing economic development with social responsibility.

“Every sen of state revenue will be spent in a focused, transparent manner and will directly benefit the Johor people,” he said in his address when tabling the Budget.

Onn Hafiz said priority would be given to sectors that touch the interests of the people, including education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), health, housing, rural infrastructure and social well-being.

He added that these priorities are also supported by the implementation of various large-scale programmes under the state’s six thrusts, which are the backbone of Johor’s development strategy towards 2030.

“The 2026 Budget not only strengthens the state’s economic foundation,

but also expresses the value of moral and social responsibility towards the people.

“The state government is committed to ensuring that every expenditure provides a tangible return in the form of well-being, progress and prosperity that can be felt by all Johoreans,” he said.

Onn Hafiz, who is the Machap assemblyman, explained that the Budget’s achievement was the result of disciplined fiscal management and the effectiveness of the state’s economic strategy.

“During this three-year and six-month period, Johor has successfully attracted investments totalling RM218 billion, creating more than 64,000 job opportunities, with the unemployment rate remaining low at 2.3 per cent.

“In addition, Johor’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.4 per cent makes the state with the highest economic growth rate in Malaysia,” he said.

Onn Hafiz said that the value of the agricultural sector’s sales revenue, which amounted to RM27.2 billion, was also the highest in the country.

He said Johor’s economy continues to show excellent performance when the Budget recorded a projected state revenue increase of RM2.55 billion, making it among the states with the strongest fiscal position in Malaysia.

“The increase in revenue exceeded the initial projection presented last year’s Budget due to prudent economic management and implementation of high-impact state development policies.

“Alhamdulillah, the economy and performance of Johor is in a very encouraging situation,” he said, adding that the state is now on a strong track from the revenue.