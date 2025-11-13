ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 13 — The Johor government announced a special payment incentive for the 140,185 federal civil servants serving in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this was the first time that the state government had announced such an incentive to federal civil servants.

He said the incentive, called the Federal Civil Servant Special Incentive, will benefit 140,185 federal civil servants based in the state.

“As a sign of appreciation to civil servants, the state government would like to express its appreciation to federal civil servants serving in Johor through this special incentive.

“Each civil servant serving will receive assistance of RM500 each from a total allocation of RM70.1 million,” he said when tabling the Johor Budget 2026 at the state legislative assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here today.

At the same time, Onn Hafiz also announced another special incentive to state civil servants, which will be disbursed by December.

He explained that the incentive is equivalent to two months’ salary for all Johor civil servants, including federal officers whose salaries are disbursed by the state government.

“The incentive, involving a total of 17,454 employees, is hoped to be a motivational catalyst to continue improving service excellence, carrying out duties with integrity and giving the best for the people and the state,” he said.

In a separate announcement, Onn Hafiz also said an allocation of RM1.4 million will be made available for flight ticket assistance involving Johor-born students studying in higher education institutions in Sabah and Sarawak.

In addition, he also announced a free bus service for Johor-born students in higher education institutions in peninsular Malaysia.

He said this incentive was to ease the burden of travel costs for the students to return to their hometowns during main festive seasons.

“The assistance reflects the state government’s concern for Johor-born students who are studying far from their families, whether in the peninsular, Sabah or Sarawak,” he said.