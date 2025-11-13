KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The government has confirmed that a comprehensive study on the total abolition of the death penalty is set to begin in January 2026, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) M. Kulasegaran told Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the study, to be carried out by a working group, is expected to run for several months but could be extended if needed to ensure a thorough review.

“Regarding the total abolition of the death penalty, the government is of the view that this matter requires further study by the aforementioned working group.

“For your information, the study is expected to commence in January 2026 and is planned to run for a period of four months. However, this period may be extended by the government if necessary to ensure that the study is comprehensive,” he said.

Kulasegaran added that the working group will study the policy and status of the death penalty in collaboration with the Malaysian Law Reform Commission (CLRC).

He said it will also include all relevant stakeholders in the justice system, including government representatives, legal bodies, academic experts, criminal law specialists, and non-governmental organisations.

“The primary objective of this study is to ensure that any government decision on the status of the death penalty in Malaysia is based on solid justification through an evidence-based approach.

“Following stakeholder consultation and review, this study will involve, among others, doctoral-level research on the status of the death penalty and all related aspects, including international standards, holistic stakeholder engagement sessions, and collaboration with national and international criminal law experts, victims’ families, families of inmates, and other relevant parties,” he said.

Kulasegaran was responding to a supplementary question by Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh on the total abolition of the death penalty and the number of current death row inmates.

On the current death row statistics, he said that as of Nov 11, there were 97 individuals sentenced to death in Malaysia.

This included 38 awaiting appeals at the Court of Appeal, nine pending appeals at the Federal Court, and 50 who have exhausted all appeal avenues and are eligible to apply for a royal pardon.