PUTRAJAYA, Nov 12 — The Home Ministry (KDN) will immediately implement four key resolutions on artificial intelligence (AI) adopted at the AI Transformation for Security Symposium 2025 to strengthen Malaysia’s national security ecosystem.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the resolutions will serve as the foundation for the ministry’s AI agenda across four focus areas, namely trend and risk detection, smart border management, digital and strategic information transformation, and AI-driven service delivery.

“These steps are crucial as AI is now integral to the security ecosystem, and KDN cannot afford to fall behind,” he told reporters after the symposium today.

According to Saifuddin, immediate action will focus on human capital development, ensuring ministry officers are equipped with both basic AI knowledge and generative AI application skills.

“The goal of an AI application is problem-solving. We don’t need to compete with global powers like the United States or China, which invest billions in AI.

“The technology already exists, we’re just a year behind, and it’s something we can learn with moderate English proficiency,” he said.

Describing AI as a ‘generational opportunity’, Saifuddin stressed that Malaysia must embrace the technology to remain competitive.

He added that the move aligns with KDN’s AI-based security direction to address modern threats such as cross-border crime, digital fraud, human trafficking, and increasingly complex cyber attacks. — Bernama