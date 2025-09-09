CYBERJAYA, Sept 9 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is still investigating allegations involving the Pagoh Member of Parliament in connection with the RON95 subsidy issue.

MCMC, in a statement today, said an initial review of the viral social media content was carried out in collaboration with the platform provider.

“However, MCMC is still awaiting further information from TikTok to complete the investigation,” it said.

It added that the investigation findings obtained so far have been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further review and instructions.

MCMC stressed that it will continue to work with enforcement agencies to ensure the investigation is conducted with full integrity and in accordance with existing legal provisions. — Bernama