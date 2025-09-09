KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Authorities have confiscated 110 animals from a business premises in Pusat Bandar Utara, Selayang following viral complaints on social media.

According to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the operation led to the seizure of 99 chickens and 11 ducks that were being kept illegally within the business establishment.

Inspections revealed the owner had constructed unauthorised chicken coops inside the premises, creating unsanitary conditions.

Officials discovered chicken blood being drained directly into public sewers, violating health regulations.

The premises was described as filthy and emitting foul odours from accumulated chicken and duck excrement.

Health inspectors immediately ordered the complete closure of the business due to the severe sanitation violations.

The owner was issued a fine specifically for the improper disposal of animal blood into public drainage systems.

DBKL said it is committed to continuing regular monitoring operations to safeguard public health and maintain cleanliness standards throughout the city.