KEPALA BATAS, Sept 8 — Public relations officers of state government subsidiaries, departments, agencies and local authorities (PBT) in Selangor have been asked to be more responsive and creative in providing feedback and conveying government policies to the people.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said in efforts to coordinate communication in the state, public relations officers must be aware of and keep up with changes in the communication landscape, especially involving the use of social media.

“Nowadays, many (false and negative) news items are first spread through social media posts. So, they (public relations officers) need to be aware of this changing situation… not to oppose it, but to learn how to adapt.

“What’s important is how they can plan an effective communication strategy in highlighting state policies and views,” he said.

He told this to reporters at the Selangor Public Relations and Media Officers Retreat and Meeting (PROM) 2025 programme, at a resort here today.

The three-day, two-night programme, which began yesterday and was attended by more than 60 participants comprising public relations officers representing their respective state government departments, agencies and subsidiaries, as well as media agencies, was also attended by Selangor State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

In addition, Amirudin said the inaugural participation of media representatives in the programme was part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen and smoothen two-way relations, especially in the delivery of information and policies implemented for the people.

“Although social media has taken over the communication world, the mainstream media still plays a role as a reliable source of reference. This means that the balance in reporting news will be better when both sides maintain good relations,” he said. — Bernama