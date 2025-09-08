KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has approved an allocation of RM281.9 million from 2024 to July 31 this year to upgrade public facilities across the country.

Minister, Nga Kor Ming, stated that the allocation involved 1,730 projects, including the maintenance and upgrading of public toilets, multi-purpose halls, and recreational facilities.

“Through the Department of Local Government, KPKT has also provided funding for small-scale projects under the BP.1 Development Project to all 156 local authorities nationwide.

“This allocation is based on their applications and is divided into four scopes: infrastructure, public facilities, socioeconomics, and security,” he said in the Dewan Negara today.

Nga was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Mustafa Musa, who inquired about the targets for reform in national public cleansing efforts, particularly in ensuring the upkeep of public parks and recreational facilities.

He said the Federal Government has also appointed three concession companies to manage waste collection and cleansing in states that have adopted the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672), a mandate that includes public parks.

As for the rest of the states, he said the cleaning of public parks remains under the jurisdiction of their respective local authorities.

Meanwhile, he added that KPKT welcomes the use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and drones, to assist in monitoring cleanliness and damage to public facilities.

“We are certainly moving in that direction, but it cannot be implemented all at once for every authority, as local authorities are divided into three tiers: city councils, municipal councils, and district councils,” he said.

Nga was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Rosni Sohar, who inquired whether AI technology was being used automatically to monitor cleanliness and damage in public parks. — Bernama