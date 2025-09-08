KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Maju Holdings Sdn Bhd director, Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed, was charged in the Sessions Court here today with four counts of criminal breach of trust involving RM313 million and 13 counts of money laundering amounting to RM139 million.

According to Berita Harian (BH), all the charges are linked to the proposed construction of the Putrajaya–Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Expressway (MEX II), which was to run from the Putrajaya Interchange to KLIA on behalf of Maju Holdings.

Abu Sahid, who was allowed to sit in a wheelchair outside the dock due to health issues, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to all the charges read before Judge Suzana Hussin.

“Understood… not guilty,” he was reported as saying by BH, each time the charges were read separately by the court interpreter.

For all four counts of criminal breach of trust, Abu Sahid was accused, in his capacity as a director of Maju Holdings, of committing the offences at CIMB Bank Berhad, Bukit Tunku, J2 & K1, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku, here.