KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Sessions Court was informed today that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his former political secretary, Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus, will not challenge the prosecution’s application to forfeit more than RM169 million in cash seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat told the court this during the case mention before Judge Suzana Hussin.

Mahadi said that both respondents (Ismail Sabri and Mohammad Anuar), through their lawyers, had sent a letter dated Aug 28, to the court to convey their position.

“We are requesting that a third-party gazette under Section 41(2) of the MACC Act 2009 be issued for this application. We will try to expedite the process,” he said.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad, representing Ismail Sabri and Mohammad Anuar, confirmed the contents of the letter.

Suzana allowed the prosecution’s request to gazette a notice to third parties with an interest in the cash and set Oct 1 for the next case mention.

Amer Hamzah also requested that both respondents be excused from the proceedings, a request the prosecution did not oppose.

Meanwhile, Mahadi told Bernama that if no third parties appear at the Oct 1 proceedings, the RM169 million will be forfeited to the government.

On July 7, MACC applied to forfeit over RM169 million in cash allegedly belonging to Ismail Sabri, seized from Mohammad Anuar, to the Malaysian government, which includes RM14,772,150 in Malaysian currency; SGD6,132,350 in Singapore Dollars, USD1,461,400 in US Dollars, CHF 3 million in Swiss Francs, EUR12,164,150 in Euros, JPY363,000,000 in Japanese Yen, GBP50,250 in British Pound, NZD44,600 in New Zealand Dollars, AED34,750,000 in Emirati Dirham, and AUD352,850 in Australian Dollars.

The application was made under Section 41(1) of the MACC Act 2009 after the commission was satisfied that the money kept by Mohammad Anuar belonged to Ismail Sabri and was linked to an offence under Section 36(2) of the same Act.

MACC had summoned Ismail Sabri several times for recording sessions regarding the asset declarations he made to the commission.

It also seized RM170 million in cash in various foreign currencies and 16 kg of gold bars, estimated to be worth RM7 million, in connection with the corruption and money laundering investigation involving the Bera MP.

The seizure came after raids on residences and offices believed to be used as “safe houses,” linked to the investigation of four of Ismail Sabri’s senior aides detained in February.