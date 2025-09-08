JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 8 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has approved an allocation of RM650,000 to build a ‘pit stop’ at Sungai Kapeh, near the second Segamat bridge on Jalan Laksamana, to serve as a rest area for food delivery riders.

Sekijang Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said construction of the pit stop began in June and is expected to be fully completed next month.

“Thank you to the Segamat Municipal Council (MPS), as the implementing agency, for making this project a success.

“While the MADANI Government has gifted gig workers with the Gig Workers Bill 2025 that was recently passed in the Dewan Rakyat, here in Sekijang, we are also giving them this gift,” she posted on Facebook yesterday.

Zaliha, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), said the facility was among her election manifesto pledges during the last General Election, following her engagement with 100 food delivery riders, including FoodPanda and GrabFood, in Segamat, particularly within the Sekijang parliamentary constituency.

“They complained to me about not having a place to hang out while waiting for orders, so in my last manifesto, I promised them a pit stop similar to a rest and service (R&R) area.

“To fulfil this manifesto, I presented the request to KPKT with the cooperation of MPS. Thankfully, the ministry approved an allocation of RM650,000 for the construction of this pit stop,” she said. — Bernama